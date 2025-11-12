SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 0.9% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $32,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,155,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $773.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $750.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

