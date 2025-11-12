iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after purchasing an additional 251,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after buying an additional 288,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,589,000 after buying an additional 347,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IJR stock opened at $119.59 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.