FY2025 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:CNSWF Boosted by Analyst

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a research note issued on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $96.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $94.18. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $77.19 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q4 2025 earnings at $29.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $115.94 EPS.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $21.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $27.84 by ($6.13). Constellation Software had a return on equity of 53.92% and a net margin of 5.77%.The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNSWF. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins upgraded Constellation Software to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares lowered Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Constellation Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Constellation Software Price Performance

CNSWF stock opened at $2,323.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,830.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3,275.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36 and a beta of 1.10. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $2,270.68 and a 12 month high of $3,998.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.73%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

