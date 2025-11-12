FY2025 EPS Estimates for BioNTech Boosted by HC Wainwright

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BioNTech in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($4.62) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.90). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.66) EPS.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 12.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BioNTech from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BNTX

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BNTX opened at $108.65 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $129.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $36,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 234.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BioNTech by 118.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 472.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.