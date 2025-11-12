What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for CBIO FY2025 Earnings?

Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($8.80) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($8.43). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crescent Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Crescent Biopharma’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.47) EPS.

Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of ($0.75) million for the quarter.

CBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crescent Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Crescent Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Crescent Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $44.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $259.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Crescent Biopharma during the second quarter worth $1,629,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $7,322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,822,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Crescent Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,322,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Biopharma Company Profile

Crescent Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops and designs small molecule therapeutics to treat cancers. The company was founded on September 19, 2024 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

