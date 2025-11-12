iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Acquired by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 58,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 359,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

IJH stock opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.