What is B. Riley’s Forecast for CNR FY2025 Earnings?

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($1.74) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.89). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.40 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Natural Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNR. UBS Group raised their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $89.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.10.

Core Natural Resources Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CNR opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.63. Core Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $134.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 1,290.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Core Natural Resources

In other news, Director Patrick A. Kriegshauser sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $234,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,430.36. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,307 shares in the company, valued at $979,165. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,043 shares of company stock valued at $740,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -93.02%.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

