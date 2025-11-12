FY2025 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:GTBIF Lowered by Analyst

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.98 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Green Thumb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.18.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

