Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CMPX FY2025 Earnings

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMPX. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Compass Point set a $10.00 price objective on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Compass Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $640.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.48. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

