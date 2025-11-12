HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Forecast for DNTH Earnings

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.18) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.88). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.67) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $40.16.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.11). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 4,106.04%.The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million.

In related news, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 2,013.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

