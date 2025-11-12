HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for Calumet Earnings

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calumet in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($3.45) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.89). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calumet’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Calumet from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised Calumet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Calumet from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Calumet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.04.

Calumet stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Calumet has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. Calumet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. increased its holdings in Calumet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. now owns 5,817,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,647,000 after buying an additional 180,197 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Calumet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,406,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,176,000 after acquiring an additional 49,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Calumet by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,497,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 901,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Calumet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

