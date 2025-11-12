FY2025 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson Cut by DA Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst G. Bryan now anticipates that the company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.32. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.72. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

HOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 139.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 153.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

