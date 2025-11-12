Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNM. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Core & Main from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $50.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core & Main news, CEO Mark R. Witkowski sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $6,408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,075.76. This trade represents a 73.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,742,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

