Roth Capital Has Optimistic Outlook of DDI FY2025 Earnings

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million.

DDI has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $451.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.85. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 696,366 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,759,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 53.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 33,459 shares during the period.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

