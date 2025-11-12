FY2025 Earnings Forecast for ELDN Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eledon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3%

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 717,223 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. 22NW LP bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,157,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 271,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

