Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,293,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,407,000 after buying an additional 1,249,704 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 899,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,304,000 after purchasing an additional 504,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $95,115,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36,389.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $59,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CLH stock opened at $207.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $264.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLH. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

