Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $448,000 in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Huntsman by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,717.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 1,966.7% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 target price on Huntsman in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.00.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. Huntsman Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $20.94.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -18.42%.

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.