Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $504,000 Holdings in Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,623 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Public by 10.1% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,604,000 after purchasing an additional 216,828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,308,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after buying an additional 84,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after buying an additional 147,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Public by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 401,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUK. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Public Stock Performance

Prudential Public stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54.

Prudential Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.1542 dividend. This represents a yield of 117.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

