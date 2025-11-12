Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Cameco by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Cameco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 41,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $248,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.04.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.31 and a beta of 0.98. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

