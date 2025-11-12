Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.91.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

