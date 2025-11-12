Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 104,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 56,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.82%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

