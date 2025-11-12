Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,644 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. CICC Research lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

