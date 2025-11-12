Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 177.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $172.00 price objective on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $182.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:ATO opened at $178.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.45. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $136.05 and a 52 week high of $180.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The business had revenue of $754.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

