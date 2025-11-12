SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 117.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $326.95 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $624.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $296.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.53.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

