Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Releases Earnings Results

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54), Zacks reports.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 39.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 116,373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 42.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 232,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 69,515 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

