Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $34.00 price objective on Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Arete lowered their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Comcast Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $27.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. Comcast has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 906.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in Comcast by 433.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

