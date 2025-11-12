American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $991,525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American Tower by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,144,000 after buying an additional 2,309,627 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,127,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of American Tower by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,838,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,694,000 after acquiring an additional 743,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,612,000 after acquiring an additional 540,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.11.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly purchased 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 2.9%

American Tower stock opened at $184.88 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 108.63%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

