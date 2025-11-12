Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 40,030 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Targa Resources worth $54,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $173.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $144.14 and a one year high of $218.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 price target on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cfra Research upgraded Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.50.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

