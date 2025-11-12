BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.19), Zacks reports.

BioVie Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of BioVie stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. BioVie has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $11.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised BioVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BioVie during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioVie by 283.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

