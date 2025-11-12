Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $19,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $192.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a PE ratio of 132.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.84.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Loop Capital set a $196.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.