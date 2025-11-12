KBC Group NV Sells 49,882 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,882 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $170,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Cardinal Health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,728.32. This trade represents a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $5,666,767.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,370.74. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $204.77 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $207.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.25 and its 200 day moving average is $157.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $187.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

