Symphony Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Symphony Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.1% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $200.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $199.87 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $201.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.