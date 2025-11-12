The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Bought by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Kroger makes up approximately 1.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,863,000 after purchasing an additional 186,302 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kroger by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,065,000 after buying an additional 2,945,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,999,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 101.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $178,385,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

