Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB Shares Acquired by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Home BancShares comprises approximately 1.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Home BancShares worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOMB. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home BancShares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Home BancShares by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Home BancShares by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Home BancShares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Home BancShares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home BancShares

In other news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,302,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,334,095.52. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Stock Up 0.1%

HOMB opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.81. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 31.20%.The company had revenue of $277.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $34.00 price objective on Home BancShares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Home BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

