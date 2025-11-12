Symphony Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,552 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Symphony Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $219.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $112.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. HSBC set a $70.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

