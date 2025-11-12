Renasant Bank Sells 10,183 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

Renasant Bank cut its stake in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after buying an additional 88,028 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Amcor by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 200,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,206.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 420,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 387,913 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Amcor PLC has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMCR

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.