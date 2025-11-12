iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Holdings Increased by Symphony Financial Services Inc.

Symphony Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $480.94 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $469.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.93. The company has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

