Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Services Inc.

Symphony Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 4.4% of Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Symphony Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 198.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $145,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

