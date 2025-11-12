Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Services Inc.

Symphony Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 4.4% of Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Symphony Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 198.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $145,000.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks With Rebound Potential This Earnings Season
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.