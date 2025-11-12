Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $38,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total value of $686,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,047.06. This trade represents a 47.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,662 shares of company stock worth $33,575,140. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $567.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $265.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $497.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

