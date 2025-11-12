Renasant Bank Decreases Stake in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Renasant Bank lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 109,794 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 79,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 55.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $397,663.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,405.55. This represents a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $420,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,277 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,148.03. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,929 shares of company stock worth $3,394,013. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTZ opened at $197.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $224.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.88.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho set a $254.00 price objective on MasTec in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on MasTec from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MasTec from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.44.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

