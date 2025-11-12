Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stock Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,828 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $753,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $188.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The company has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.06.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

