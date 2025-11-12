National Pension Service Has $333.07 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

National Pension Service boosted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,421,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,775 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $333,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Lam Research by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $159.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.19. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $167.15. The firm has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 62,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.54.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

