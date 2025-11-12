Glynn Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Glynn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 2.4% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,372 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,342,000 after buying an additional 4,656,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after buying an additional 2,594,184 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Arista Networks by 35.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,852,000 after buying an additional 2,240,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average of $120.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $4,253,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,867.04. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $294,365,034 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

View Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.