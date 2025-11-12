National Pension Service Has $403.04 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,201,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,372 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $403,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,951,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,716,000 after purchasing an additional 291,358 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 15.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after buying an additional 1,046,635 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,085,600,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,326,000 after buying an additional 1,235,097 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.31.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $228.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $242.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

