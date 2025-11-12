Glynn Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Glynn Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,287 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 5.3% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $23,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.80.

Shares of CRWD opened at $556.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.84, a P/E/G ratio of 131.02 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $558.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

