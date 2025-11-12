PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,803 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $646,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,000 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,350,000 after buying an additional 898,067 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after acquiring an additional 887,984 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IWM opened at $244.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.44. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $252.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

