PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 542,605 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,834,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $335,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

