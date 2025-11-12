iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $177.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.36.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

