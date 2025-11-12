Renasant Bank Cuts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Renasant Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $191.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.08 and a 200 day moving average of $181.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.37 and a 12 month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares in the company, valued at $175,534,477.59. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total value of $695,765.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,656.37. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus set a $212.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.39.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

