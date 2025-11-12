Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,462,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,305,000 after purchasing an additional 656,333 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 23,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Copart by 22.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Copart by 7.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 190,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Copart in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

